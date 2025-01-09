In preparation for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Assam Congress has granted autonomy to its District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents to decide whether to contest independently or in alliance with other anti-BJP parties.

This decision, announced by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, underscores the party's decentralized approach to strategizing for the elections.

Bhupen Borah emphasized that the DCCs must consult local party workers and leaders before making their decisions. He further directed the district leaders to promptly inform the APCC about their stance on potential alliances.

Earlier in December 2024, Akhil Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal has accused the Congress party of exploiting smaller parties to strengthen its foothold in constituencies where it has struggled.



Also Read: Akhil Gogoi slams Congress for using Assam opposition alliance to gain constituency foothold

Gogoi made these remarks during a recent press conference, expressing his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as the Congress party's opportunistic approach.

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi, has called for unified opposition efforts in the upcoming panchayat elections, emphasizing that such a strategy is crucial to defeating the BJP in the 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi expressed concerns over the Congress party's solo approach to elections, which he claimed undermines the opposition alliance’s chances of success.