As part of its preparations for the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has established an Election Management Committee to oversee the party’s election strategy and coordination.

In a move to strengthen its organizational efforts, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah has officially constituted the Election Management Committee with immediate effect. The committee will be responsible for planning and executing election-related activities for the party.

To ensure smooth coordination, the APCC In-Charge and Chairman of the District Political Affairs Committee (DPAC) for Kamrup (Rural) and Goalpara districts will act as the key liaison between the APCC President and the Election Management Committee.

The Congress party is actively strategizing to enhance its presence and outreach in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, with a focus on mobilizing support and strengthening grassroots connections.





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