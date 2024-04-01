Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the Working President of Assam Congress, criticised the current BJP-led government.

He claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (I-T) department are being used to target leaders who openly oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sikdar alleged that these agencies' sole purpose has become to apprehend those who speak against BJP and its alleged corruption.

He asserted that the citizens of the country are aware of this tactic.



Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi's 'parachute' entry led to Congress downfall in Assam: Pijush Hazarika

Assam Congress Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar says, "...ED & CBI are put behind leaders who raise their voices against BJP corruption. The people of the country know that ED, CBI & I-T have only one work & that is to arrest leaders who speak against the BJP..."

Earlier, the Income Tax Department initiated a raid at the office and residence of businessman and Congress leader Prakash Goduka, located at the Shine Tower in Arya Nagar, Guwahati.

The raid comes in response to allegations of tax evasion against Prakash Goduka, as he purportedly failed to file his taxes. A sizable team from the Income Tax Department has been deployed for the operation, indicating the seriousness of the matter.