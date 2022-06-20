The state of Assam has been facing flood and landslide since eight days. Debabrate Saikia today busted out to the government of Assam for not providing proper facilities to the flood affected people.

Congress leader Debabrate Saikia stated that, “all districts in Assam are under water right now. The flood which occurred during May and June almost 70 people died due to heavy flood and landslides. The heavy flood has affected the agricultural of many villages and many of them have even lost their homes and due to this people are living in relief camps. Due to this devastating situation, the government should have approach to the people.”

“Recently Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has visited the lower Assam and told the respective DC's to give the people proper relief but the next day a different angle has been seen where people asking for relief was badly torched by the police,” he added.

The talking about the drinking water, he further added that “also not even drinking water has been provided for the people. These allegations were not only made by the public also the local MLA's.”

He further stated that, “The government of Assam has not given proper relief to the flood affected people which they should get. Although Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that proper relief will be given to the people but is not seen in the way action should have been taken by the government.”

Debabrate Saikia recently visited Cachar and seen that, “not all the people are getting the flood relief from the government but those are taking shelter in relief camps are provided.”

Lastly, he urges to the government of Assam to provide all facilities to the flood affected people and approach towards them for any help.