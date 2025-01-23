Assam's Congress party leader Ripun Bora termed the 2024-25 state budget as an 'illusory proposal' by the BJP government, criticising the lack of proper financial allocation.

Addressing a press conference at Guwahati Rajiv Bhawan on January 22, the Congress leader pointed that the budget which bears a total expenditure of Rs 1,43,606 crore relies on funds and loans from the Centre, with nearly Rs 97,444 crore expected from these sources.

He criticised the dependency of the budget on Central assistance stating that it raises doubts about the financial independence of the state.

Bora further pointed out several key areas, including drinking water supply, social justice, housing, and indigenous tribal affairs, where the budget displayed notable shortfalls. He mentioned that sectors like drinking water, housing, and social justice had experienced underutilisation of allocated funds, with some areas showing as much as 51 per cent of funds remaining unspent.

Addressed a press conference at Guwahati Rajiv Bhawan today regarding BJP's false promises in Assam Budget 2024-25.



Only 2 months left for the budget period to end but only 49% of the total budget amount has been spent so far. In fact the @mygovassam has completely failed to… pic.twitter.com/nIQk4MrTU1 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) January 22, 2025

Moreover, he criticised the lack of progress on crucial development initiatives promised in the budget, such as the promotion of small tea growers, farm mechanisation and digital transformation. Bora accused the BJP government of presenting a budget that lacked concrete action and failed to address the real needs of the people.