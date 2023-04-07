Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has shot a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over a sensational multi-crore scam in road construction at Karbi-Anglong, which was exclusively reported by India TodayNE.

In the letter, the Congress MP pointed out that it is technically impossible to complete a 17-kilometer-long road in just seven days.

''On December 22, 2020, the office of the additional chief engineer, PWD (R&B) Hills, Assam issued a work order to Kache Construction Private Limited to execute the work of “widening with a geometrical improvement of Diphu-Dillia-Sari Hujan Road (Birola to Rongplimplam) in Diphu in Karbi Anglong. A week later, on December 29, 2020, the executive engineer of the PWD Road division of Diphu issued the completion certificate for the same work. As a result, the 17-kilometer long road with a sanctioned budget of Rs 30 crore has been built in just seven days, which is technically impossible according to infrastructure experts,'' Gogoi said in the letter dated April 7, 2023.

He also said that the Kache Construction, who has executed the work, is owned by Singdon Ronghang, son of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

''There have also been allegations that most of the government contractual works in the region are being cornered by the same firm and Inglong Enterprise, which is owned by Tuliram Ronghang’s brother Robiram Ronghang,'' the Congress leader pointed out.

He said that he came to know that a delegation of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang met Prime Minister in New Delhi last week to submit a memorandum appraising him of full implementation of MoS 2011 and 2001 in order to have a direct fund for KAAC by Central Government and special package.

''At the same time, the people of Assam especially Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council areas are worried about such irresponsible approach towards constructing the 17-kilometer-long road,'' the letter read.

Gogoi further requested to take appropriate action on this matter.

Also read: 17-km road built in seven days. It happens only in Assam. On paper