A major controversy has erupted in Dhubri district after the appointment of a new BJP Town Mandal President, whose age exceeds the party’s prescribed limit, leading to concerns over policy adherence and internal discipline.

As per sources, Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh, the National General Secretary (Organization), had issued a clear directive mandating that all Mandal Presidents must be under 45 years of age. However, the Dhubri district returning officer appointed a candidate whose date of birth, according to the party's Sangathan-Parva-2024 records, is August 2, 1978. This makes the individual 46 years, 4 months, and 16 days old, thus violating the age limit set by the party.

State BJP leader Bhabesh Kalita had earlier announced that the age limit of district president should not exceed 60 years while the age limit of Town Mandal President cannot exceed 45 years.

This breach of organizational policy has raised serious concerns about the adherence to internal guidelines within the BJP. Critics argue that the failure to follow such fundamental rules reflects poorly on the party’s leadership and raises questions about its commitment to accountability and discipline. A local political analyst noted, “If the party cannot enforce its own internal regulations, how can it guarantee governance accountability?”

The incident has sparked broader discussions about the party’s organizational oversight, with many questioning the effectiveness of its internal review mechanisms. Several party members have voiced concerns about the potential damage to public trust.

At this point, the central leadership has not issued an official statement on the matter. However, insiders suggest that the controversy may lead to a review of the appointment process to ensure stricter compliance with party guidelines in the future.