A prisoner lodged in Assam’s Udalguri jail managed to flee from his cell during the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

As per reports, the prisoner identified as Shyamal was serving life sentence in a murder case since 2011.

The prison officials have lodged an FIR at Udalguri Sadar police headquarters, and a manhunt has been launched to catch the criminal. The area has been cordoned off by the police, who are carrying out a thorough search for Shyamal.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the jail's security measures, and the authorities have promised to investigate and respond appropriately. The specifics of Shyamal's escape are currently the subject of ongoing investigations.

On March 19, a prisoner escaped from police custody in Karimganj, Assam, in another sensational incident.

According to sources, the detainee distinguished as Abdul Wasid was brought to the boss legal judge court on Sunday. According to reports, the prisoner was accused of numerous offenses, including car theft.

Abdul reportedly left the courthouse after using the restroom.

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