The Assam police launched separate operations, leading to the seizure of nearly 1,500 kg of contraband drugs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta shared details of the two major busts on X, adding, "In two separate operations, @golaghatpolice seized 512.58g of heroin worth Rs 3 crore and arrested 3 people."

In another operation by Kokrajhar police, 963.19 kg of ganja was seized, he said.

"Our relentless pursuit against drugs will continue," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Nilambazar police seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 3 crore and arrested two female suspects allegedly involved in a drug smuggling racket operating between Assam and Tripura.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a suspicious consignment and detained Manju Debnath and her sister-in-law Pushpa Debnath, both residents of Tripura's capital, Agartala.

Investigations revealed that the contraband—heroin carefully concealed in 55 soap cases—was being transported in a bag via train with plans to deliver it in Tripura.