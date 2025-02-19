The Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon has convicted Babul Debnath in connection with Jagiroad PS Case No. 351/23 under the POCSO Act and IPC.

The court sentenced Debnath to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and an additional 4 years of RI under Section 354 of the IPC. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Additionally, the accused has been fined Rs 5,000 for each conviction, with a default penalty of one month of additional RI for non-payment.



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The court also directed that the one month and 27 days already spent in judicial custody be set off against the imposed sentence.

The Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon has been instructed to execute the sentence as per legal provisions.