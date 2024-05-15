In a distressing turn of events, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan tragically took his own life at the Dayapur CRPF camp in Udharband, Cachar. The deceased, identified as Narendra Kumar, aged 38, was found hanging in the camp premises.

Narendra Kumar, who had been stationed at the Dayapur camp for several months, was discovered with a ligature around his neck in the camp's store room during the night. Colleagues, upon making the grim discovery, promptly alerted senior officials and attempted to rescue Narendra Kumar. However, their efforts were in vain, as the jawan had already succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the Dayapur CRPF camp, leaving the personnel and officials bewildered and distraught. The body of the deceased has been dispatched to the Silchar Medical College for postmortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of death.

An investigation has been initiated to unravel the events preceding the unfortunate incident, shedding light on the factors that may have contributed to Narendra Kumar's decision to take his own life.

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