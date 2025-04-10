Bajali District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das has ordered all licensed firearm holders in the district to deposit their arms at their respective police stations within three days.



The directive follows the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the upcoming Panchayat Elections 2025, as notified by the Assam State Election Commission.

In the interest of public peace and security, all firearm licenses in Bajali district will remain under suspension for the entire election period, the DC has said. Deposited weapons will be retained in police custody until one week after the conclusion of the counting process.

The Officer-in-Charge of each police station has been instructed to securely store the firearms in the police armoury and issue proper acknowledgment receipts to license holders. Strict legal action will be taken against any violation of this order under the Arms Act, 1959 and other relevant laws, as per DC Bajali.

The order, issued under Section 17(3)(b) of the Arms Act and Arms Rules, 2016, aims to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful and fair election environment. All police stations in Bajali have been directed to implement the order immediately.