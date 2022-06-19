The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has requested that all internal exams be rescheduled for all students in Guwahati and the surrounding districts.

The Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has issued an advisory in this regard.

Water logging, power outages, and a lack of suitable transportation have been reported in flood-affected regions of Guwahati in recent days.

Talking to twitter the Kamrup-Metro district administarion on Sunday stated that, “In view of various areas still waterlogged and many children having faced problems of electricity, communication etc in last few days educational institutions (govt/pvt) have been requested to reschedule their internal exams for all students, if scheduled.”

“Or, at least think of rescheduling it for students from still flooded areas,” Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam further added.

Guwahati under the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has been one of the worst affected areas in the state due to floods.

Many areas in Guwahati are still reeling under flood waters.