One more Death at Cachar Paper Mill & toll raised to106 now in Government of India Owned HPC Paper Mills of Assam, recently taken over by Govt. of Assam.

Gopal Chandra Bhar a resident of Panchgram, Radharani Colony, Dist: Hailakandi, lost the Battle of life & departed to his heavenly abode on 13-06-2022,

He was found unconscious that morning and taken to nearby Kalinagar Hospital where the doctor declared brought Dead, he died at age of 57+ only. He was suffering from Kidney disease, followed by Tuberculosis & other serious complications but failed to afford desired treatment due to financial crisis owing to nonpayment of Salary for the last 64 months, finally he died at his home at Panchgram, Radharani Colony. A post-mortem report is awaited from the district authority of Hailakandi.

Every living Worker of HPC, Paper Mills of Assam passing days with unbearable suffering, stress, and trauma & lost all hope to live life with Human Dignity while the Government of India has not paid Salary for last 64 months,

On the other hand Govt. of Assam though agreed to Release Relief Package for Rescue of the Workers till date the Relief Package has not been Released.

DeathToll raised to 106 includes 4 committed suicides in HPC Paper Mills of Assam, (21th Death after new government in Assam came to power lead by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma) A Govt. of India, Owned Industries has turned to Valley of Death as like as Holocaust.

While Natural Justice is Rejected by the native Government & Inhuman Torture increases, the Only option remains open & that is CITIZEN'S COURT of National & International Communities.