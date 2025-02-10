Construction workers across Assam, including those from Dhubri, staged a protest on February 10 over long-standing delays in receiving welfare benefits.

Led by the Sadou Asom Nirman Sramik Union and the Dhubri District Unorganised Workers Union, demonstrators gathered outside the Assistant Labour Commissioner's Office in Dhubri, demanding immediate action on their pending claims.

Despite submitting applications on time and meeting all legal requirements, workers say they have been waiting for pensions and financial aid for years. Petitions have been repeatedly filed with the Labour Welfare Office, yet no significant progress has been made.

Frustration has been mounting, with unions previously submitting memorandums on January 24, only to find their concerns ignored. Some workers report waiting as long as three years for assistance, leaving them in financial distress.

During the demonstration, union representatives once again submitted a memorandum to the Dhubri District Labour Officer, urging authorities to clear outstanding dues without further delay. Protesters warned that if their demands continue to be overlooked, they will intensify their agitation.