With tall talks of development and implementation of government schemes, there are still villages in the isolated pockets of the state, which are deprived of the government’s ‘promised facilities’ and are forced to lead a hard life.

Thirst forces human to traverse difficult routes, not minding the dangers waiting ahead and the risk that involves one’s health if the person consumes dirty, unsafe water to quench one’s thirst.

In one such case, no sign of development has nudged the Motijhara Hatikhal village along the Dhubri-Kokrajhar border area, where the residents continue to tread difficult paths to collect drinking water.

Risking their health, the villagers dig pits and consume the contaminated water while carrying the same back to their homes to be consumed by their family members.

Queuing up to the pits, men, women children alike, start collecting water in whatever utensils they bring with them, quenching their thirst and carrying them to their homes for household chores as well.

At a time when the government is spending crores of rupees in the name of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, these villagers are struggling to fetch a drop of clean drinking water.

The villagers have appealed to the government to ensure that this particular village gets access to drinking water at the earliest.

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