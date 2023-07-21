Assam Police headquarters have launched a grievance/helpline/suggestion number exclusively for serving and retired Assam police personnel.

Taking to his Twitter handle the Assam Directorate General of Police (DGP) GP Singh wrote, "For Colleagues of all ranks in @assampolice- Assam Police Hq has started grievance/helpline/Suggestion number +916026903429. You may write on this number which would be monitored by the DGP Secretariat. This is exclusively for serving and retired Assam police personnel."

For Colleagues of all ranks in @assampolice - Assam Police Hq has started grievance/help line/Suggestion number +916026903429. You may write on this number which would be monitored by the DGP Secretariat. This is exclusively for serving and retired Assam police personnel.



অসম… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 21, 2023

Further going forward any official or retired police personnel may write on this number which would be monitored by the DGP Secretariat.



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