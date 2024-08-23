Following an incident of rape with a minor girl on August 22, the Assam Director-General of Police, GP Singh is visiting Dhing in Nagaon district today.

The visit by DGP Singh comes at a time when the state has taken a commitment to get to the bottom of this serious situation to ensure women and girls are safe. Speaking to India Today NE GP Singh said that he will visit the scene of the crime and investigate the matter to ensure justice.

"We would crack the case and take it to logical conclusion. My visit is to reiterate the commitment of Assam Police towards safety of women and girls.", Singh said.

Enraged by the incident, Dhing Regional Students' Union declared a total shutdown of the town. The students uniion said that all shops, markets, and educational institutions will be closed till the miscreants involved behind the crime are arrested.

Additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been done in Dhing to keep the heightened tension in control.

According to reports, the minor was raped while walking home from her tuition classes. The assailants stripped her and left her unconscious in the forest. She lay there for nearly an hour before being discovered and rescued.