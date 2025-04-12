Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh has ordered an immediate inquiry into the alleged assault of a student leader by a police officer in Jonai, located in Assam's Dhemaji district, an official confirmed on Saturday, April 12.

The incident occurred on Friday night, when Chandra Kanta Baruah, the advisor of the Jonai regional unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), was allegedly forcibly taken by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surjya Kanta Morang. Baruah was attending a religious programme near a temple along with a friend when he was reportedly dragged away by the officer to an undisclosed location.

According to eyewitness accounts, Baruah was brutally assaulted and sustained injuries across multiple parts of his body. He was later brought to the local police station in an unconscious state and subsequently rushed to a hospital in Jonai, from where he was referred to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh due to the severity of his condition.

Doctors have described Baruah’s condition as critical.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with AASU and members of several other student organizations staging protests outside the Jonai police station. They are demanding immediate and strict action against the SDPO involved.

In response, DGP Harmeet Singh has directed Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jitmol Doley to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation into the matter.