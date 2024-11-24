A renowned artist from Assam's Dhubri, Kamal Das showcased masterpieces of craftsmanship at the 34th National-level Art Exhibition 'Utsriji', a vibrant celebration of art and culture, was organised in Jharkhand's Deodhar from November 21 to 23.

Das's works captivated the audience with their profound storytelling and intricate craftsmanship.

The event, named after an ancient way of communication, served as a confluence for over 100 artists and photographers from across India and abroad.

A contemporary group of artists associated with Satsang hosted the event.

Attendees included artists from states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. The event also welcomed guest artists from Nepal and other international destinations, further enriching the exhibition with diverse cultural expressions.

The name 'Utsriji' holds historical significance, drawing inspiration from the ancient communication method envisioned by Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra. This legacy began with the establishment of Karla Mailri in Himayatpur, now part of Bangladesh. Sri Sri Thakur’s vision of fostering communication through creative and spiritual endeavors continues to inspire the present-day initiatives of Utsriji.

The Deodhar exhibition was a testament to the unifying power of art. It brought together creators from various backgrounds, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual appreciation. With the presence of guest artists from Nepal and beyond, the event transcended borders, highlighting the universal appeal of artistic expression.

The success of Utsriji Satsang, the artistic wing of the initiative, owes much to the guidance and blessings of His Holiness Acharya Dev and Pujanya Abin Dada. Their unwavering support has enabled Utsriji to thrive, performing in various capitals of India and spreading the message of unity and creativity.

As the curtains fell on this three-day artistic extravaganza, participants and attendees lauded the organizers for creating a platform that celebrated the confluence of tradition and contemporary art. The exhibition not only showcased masterpieces but also strengthened cultural ties and inspired the next generation of artists to carry forward the legacy of "Utsriji", leaving a lasting impression on the cultural landscape of Deodhar and beyond.