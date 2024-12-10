The Dhubri Bar Association, an institution steeped in history and respect since the British era, celebrated its Foundation Day and Constitution Day on December 10, with great enthusiasm and pride.

The association, renowned for its legacy of promoting justice and fostering the legal fraternity, organized a series of events to mark the occasion.

The day’s celebrations commenced at 9:30 AM with the hoisting of The Dhubri Lawyers' Association flag. The ceremonial hoisting was led by Nurul Islam Choudhury, President of the Dhubri Bar Association, in the presence of a large gathering of members. The ceremony, moderated by Kamal Hussain Ahmed, Secretary of the association, set the tone for the day’s proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, President Nurul Islam Choudhury reflected on the association’s illustrious journey since its inception in 1880, highlighting its contributions to the legal and social fabric of the region. “The Dhubri Bar Association has been a symbol of justice and integrity for over a century, standing strong through generations of legal professionals,” he remarked.



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Secretary Kamal Hussain Ahmed also shared insights into the association’s historical significance and the elaborate preparations made for the dual celebration of Foundation Day and Constitution Day. “This occasion is not only a tribute to our legacy but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to upholding the values of the Constitution,” he added.

The celebration featured speeches, creative programs, and reflections on the association’s role in fostering the ideals of justice and equality. The event also served as an opportunity for members, young and old, to express their pride in the association’s achievements and to honor the vision of its founders.

As the Dhubri Bar Association continues to uphold the ideals of justice and equality, this celebration served as a poignant reminder of its historical journey and enduring legacy, making this year’s Foundation Day and Constitution Day a memorable milestone in its 144-year legacy.