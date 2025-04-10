Congress's Dhubri district unit is facing internal trouble following allegations against its president, Abedur Zaman, also known as Jewel, of seeking money in exchange for a party ticket.

Rashidul Islam, a Congress worker from the Gaspara Zilla Parishad area, claims Zaman took Rs 5 lakh from him through a digital transaction, promising him a ticket for the upcoming polls.

According to Islam, Zaman later demanded an additional Rs 6 lakh. Islam alleges he was denied the ticket when the extra amount wasn't paid.

Zaman has not yet responded publicly to the accusations. The silence has added to growing discontent among local Congress workers, several of whom are worried the party’s image could take a hit if the issue is not addressed promptly.