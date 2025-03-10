Dhubri police solved a courier bag theft case on Monday, March 10, within hours of the incident, while identifying and arresting the accused and recovering the stolen items.

At approximately 2:30 pm, Somnath Sarkar, a resident of Ward No. 3, reported that his courier delivery bag had been stolen from his bike while he was delivering a parcel near Gurudwara in Dhubri. He immediately filed a complaint at Dhubri Police Station, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Acting on the complaint, police registered the case under General Diary Entry No. 347 dated 10/03/2024. A review of CCTV footage from the area led to the identification of the suspect as Mojidul Islam (29), son of Habibur Rahman, residing in Ward No. 10, Bidyapara, Dhubri.

Following an intensive search operation, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jyotirmoy Das of Dhubri Sadar Police Station apprehended the accused around 6:00 pm in the Bidyapara area. The stolen courier bag was successfully recovered from his possession.

Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are underway against the accused.