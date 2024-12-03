A massive congregation of Sikh devotees is set to gather at Dhubri's historic Gurudwara from December 5-7 to observe the 349th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Sardar Daljit Singh Sethi, president of the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, announced comprehensive preparations for the event, which is expected to draw 20,000-30,000 pilgrims from across India and abroad.

The three-day commemoration begins with Prabhat Pheri ceremonies on December 5, accompanied by Sukhmani Saheb Paath and Akhand Paath Saheb recitations.

The organising committee has planned charitable initiatives including blanket distribution to BPL families and fruit distribution at local health centres.

Day two will feature a blood donation camp and Nagar Kirtan, where devotees will process through Dhubri town spreading messages of peace and faith. The celebrations conclude on December 7 with traditional rituals including Kirtan Darbar and Bhog Sri Akhand Paath Saheb.

Throughout the commemoration, the tradition of Guru Ka Langar (community kitchen) will serve free meals to all visitors.

The Dhubri Gurudwara holds special significance in Sikh history, with the anniversary drawing increasing numbers of devotees each year to this town.