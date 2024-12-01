The Superintendent of Dhubri District Jail was detained by Dhubri Sadar Police on Sunday morning following a molestation complaint lodged by a female jail warder, Deepshika Rajbongshi.

The incident has drawn significant public attention, with police confirming that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The authorities have clarified that the superintendent’s detention is a procedural step to facilitate the inquiry into the allegations.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that necessary protocols are being followed to ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry. Additionally, the arrest of another individual, Krishna Barman, has added complexity to the case, though officials have yet to release details regarding his involvement.

The case has raised serious concerns about accountability and professional conduct within the district jail system. Observers note that the outcome of this investigation could set a precedent for addressing similar allegations in the future.

The jail superintendent was under investigation, and was released after a lengthy interrogation, the case is still active. As per source, he is not fully cleared and may need to cooperate further with the police as the investigation progresses.

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