In a significant operation, Dhubri police apprehended a long-time drug peddler near Samshan Mandir in Folimari on Wednesday evening.

The accused, Saiful Islam (25), a resident of Ghoramara in Folimari P-II, was caught with 60 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in a soap case.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspectors Nilim Talukdar and Jyotirmoy Das along with their team at Dhubri Sadar Police Station, acting on a credible tip-off. Islam, the son of Samad Ali, had previously been arrested in a similar drug-related case and served jail time.

The seized substance is suspected to be brown sugar, a highly addictive narcotic. The police have initiated further investigation to determine the source of the drugs and the extent of Islam's network.

The Dhubri police's decisive action is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related crimes in the district. The arrest of Islam is expected to deliver a significant blow to the local drug trade.



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