The District Social Welfare Office, Dhubri, organised a rally and awareness campaign on November 23 under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s flagship Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign). The event targeted E-rickshaw drivers, aiming to combat substance addiction and raise awareness about its harmful effects.

E-rickshaw drivers and local community members actively participated in the rally, which sought to address the physical, mental, and socio-economic consequences of addiction. Dibakar Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, stressed the need to educate E-rickshaw drivers, who often face difficult working conditions, making them vulnerable to substance abuse.

Social workers and officials conducted awareness sessions and distributed pamphlets containing information about rehabilitation services and helpline numbers. Participants pledged to avoid substance use and promote awareness in their communities, aligning with the initiative’s goal of a drug-free India.

The rally showcased the government’s commitment to supporting those affected by addiction, reinforcing its broader mission to create a healthier, substance-free society.