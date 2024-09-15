A Government Boys' Higher Secondary School teacher in Assam's Dhubri is facing severe backlash after allegedly beating two students, prompting public outcry and demands for swift action. The incident has thrust the school into turmoil, exacerbating existing tensions among staff.

Amir Hussain, the accused teacher, reportedly attacked two Class VII students without provocation. One student's guardian, Ashok Kumar Kundu, claimed Hussain struck his son's head and forcibly shaved the boy's hair. Another parent, Radhika Mondal, alleged her son suffered serious injuries when Hussain violently struck the child's left hand with a stick.

Community members have criticised school headmaster Azad Hussain and other staff for their perceived inaction. Fellow teachers and staff, disturbed by Hussain's alleged behaviour, have filed a formal complaint with superiors. However, authorities have yet to take disciplinary measures against the accused.

Parents, school staff, and local residents are now calling for immediate legal action against Hussain, with the severity of punishment to be determined based on the incident's gravity.