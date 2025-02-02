The Directorate General Re-settlement (DGR), Ministry of Defence, will organise an ex-servicemen job fair in Guhawati on February 7.

The job fair, being held at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station aims to connect job seekers and employers, offering a second opportunity to Ex-servicemen (ESM).

Registration for all ex-servicemen will take place at the venue from 7 am to 10 am. To register, ESM should bring their ESM identity card and five copies of the latest CV or bio-data with a photograph.

ESM job seekers would gain access to multiple job opportunities and hassle-free recruitment process.

Various corporates will interview/screen and subsequently employ ESM in appointments ranging from senior supervisors, mid/senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors.