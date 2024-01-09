In a major development, police captured a notorious criminal in the Bilasipara Sub-division of Assam's Dhubri district on Monday night along with a weapon, two magazines, and ammunition.

After receiving a tip, a team of from the Sapotgram police station under the command of sub-inspector Purushottam Singh raided the Raniganj area and captured infamous criminal Atikul Hoque at around 11 pm from a tea store, who is a resident of Raniganj.

According to officials, Hoque moved to the Bilasipara area a few days ago from Guwahati and was prowling the area, to commit crimes similar to bank robberies and highway snatching. Hoque has also served time in prison earlier for comparable offences.

During the operation, the police personnel of Sapotgram police station seized one 7.6 mm pistol, two magazines, and ammunition from Hoque's possession after his arrest.

Accordingly, a case has been registered in Sapotgram police station under various section of IPC and interogation process in under way.

"We have got allegations for his involvement in different other illegal activities and the investigation in this matter is on", said sub-inspector Purushottam Singh.

