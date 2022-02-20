Acting on specific inputs, a team led by Sizal Agarwal IPS (P) conducted a raid in the residence of Anisur Rahman on Saturday and seize one country made pistol, 6 live rounds of 9mm pistol, few swords and a huge quantity of addictive substances along with 3 walkie talkie hand sets, 4 mobile phones, CCTV set up with DVR and 90 numbers of FINO payment Bank ATM's from Anisur's resident.

According to police, Anisur took police to a secret place to show where the objectionable substances were hidden and taking benifits of dark the accused tried to flee. Anisur made an attempt to run away from Police custody, therefore, police had to resort to controlled firing to prevent his escape. In the police firing, Anisur Rahman has sustained an injury in his leg.

The accused Anisur has been involved in distributing illegal addictive contraband tablets for a long time and earlier have been apprehended in connection with supplying addictive substances. Further no details have been received from the police so far.