A drug smuggler suffered injury in police firing after he allegedly tried to flee custody at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, Assam on the night of July 5.

According to the sources, the accused was arrested on the charges of drug trafficking and allegedly tried to jump custody. He even tried to snatch the service pistol of a policeman.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Hussain.

The police had to resort to firing in order to stop him from fleeing the scene, which led to his injury.

The police seized 1.176 kgs of heroin drugs packed inside 94 soap boxes stuffed into a coffin during a raid at the smuggler’s house on the previous night.

The accused, Shahid Hussain, and accomplice Ashadul Rahman were apprehended during the raid.

The accused was running the drug smuggling racket in the guise of an ice factory, according to the police.

The police registered a case against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the efforts taken by Assam police in combating the drugs smuggling racket.

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