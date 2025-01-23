Assam: Drugs worth over Rs 5 crore destroyed in Morigaon
Assam authorities destroy narcotics worth Rs 5 crore in Morigaon. Community urged to aid in combating drug trafficking
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Assam: Drugs worth over Rs 5 crore destroyed in Morigaon
Seized narcotics valued at Rs 5.21 crore were destroyed today, January 23, at the Boghara Firing Range in Morigaon district.
The disposal was conducted in the presence of members of the Drugs Disposal Committee under Morigaon Police Station, ensuring proper adherence to legal protocols.
The destroyed substances included:
- Heroin: 1,981.8 grams
- Brown Sugar: 14.44 grams
- Cannabis: 238.398 kilograms
- Cough Syrup: 244 bottles
- Tablets: 335 pieces
The large-scale destruction of these narcotics underscores ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and misuse in the region. Law enforcement officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance against such illegal activities.
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