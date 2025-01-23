Seized narcotics valued at Rs 5.21 crore were destroyed today, January 23, at the Boghara Firing Range in Morigaon district.

The disposal was conducted in the presence of members of the Drugs Disposal Committee under Morigaon Police Station, ensuring proper adherence to legal protocols.

The destroyed substances included:

Heroin: 1,981.8 grams

Brown Sugar: 14.44 grams

Cannabis: 238.398 kilograms

Cough Syrup: 244 bottles

Tablets: 335 pieces

The large-scale destruction of these narcotics underscores ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and misuse in the region. Law enforcement officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance against such illegal activities.