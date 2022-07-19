Secretary of Transport department Adil Khan has placed DTO Apu Mazumdar under suspension for severe negligence of duty.

Transport Department Secretary, Adil Khan suspended the DTO in an order issued to this effect, for leaving the district headquarters without permission from the competent authority on June 15.

The official has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1) (a) of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, pending withdrawal of departmental proceedings against him.

DTO Mazumdar left the headquarters for Gurugram, Haryana without prior authorization from the district officials, according to Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi Rohan Kumar Jha.

On Saturday, the Assam government has decided to suspend a total of 2,274 Assam State Transport Corporation workers in a massive anti-corruption drive (ASTC).

The staff has been suspended for allegedly obtaining appointments through illegal means. The employees were appointed to different positions in the ASTC through various procedures.