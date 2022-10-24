An on-duty doctor at a government hospital in Assam was thrashed by a man on October 23, night.

As per the source, the incident took place at around 10 PM when the doctor was posted in the emergency room.

Further, the doctor identified as Dr Gunindra Bordoloi in his FIR stated that while doing night emergency duty at the casualty department of BP Civil Hospital, at around 10 PM a man named Md. Rehan (42) came and assaulted him physically following which the victim was injured on his chest and face.

Based on the FIR lodged at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station, the police team of the Sadar Police Station apprehended the accused and is in custody.

Currently, the case has been investigated by SI Ranjit Gogoi of the Sadar Police Station.

Earlier in June 2021, as many as 24 culprits have been arrested in the sensational Hojai doctor assault incident in Assam.

The incident took place at Udali Model Hospital, Hojai where a doctor Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was brutally beaten by some attendants of a COVID patient who died.

The incident has created a nationwide outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.