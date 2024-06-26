A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck the Karbi Anglong region in Assam on Wednesday (June 26) night. The tremor occurred at 9:54 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the surface.

Although the earthquake was of relatively low magnitude, tremors were felt in various parts of Karbi Anglong. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported.

On June 14, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Assam's Goalpara, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.