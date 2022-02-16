MARGHERITA: The Election Commission of India’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education And Electoral Participation) today organized a meeting at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Margherita concerning the first “National Voter Awareness Contest” an online contest.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC(i/c) Margherita and District Election Officer of 124 Number Margherita LAC addressed the meeting intending to encourage mass participation in the contest from the Margherita Sub-Division.

Palash Rajkumar Ahom said that the SVEEP activities that are organized on the behest of the ECI, aims to bring in the talent and creativity of the citizens while instilling the democratic fabric of our country. Ahom encouraged everyone present in the meeting to spread the word of mouth and encourage students and youth to actively participate in the contests.

There are five different contests as Quiz, Slogan, Song, Video Making and Poster Design without any age bar. The participants can contest in three different categories i.e. Institutional Category, Professional Category and Amateur for Song, Video Making and Poster Design contests. Prize money will be awarded to all the winners.Aditi Neog,Election Officer, Margherita appealed to all the members present in the meeting to come forward and co-operate with the administration in ensuring maximum participation for all the contests.

The National Voter Awareness Contest with the theme “My Vote is my Future-Power of One Vote” was launched on the occasion of National Voters’ Day 2022. The detailed guidelines, Terms and Conditions on the contest is available on the contest website http://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/ . The entries will be accepted till March 15, 2022, on the email id: voter-contest@eci.gov.in along with details of the participants.

The meeting was attended by media persons of the Sub-Division, faculty members of Margherita College, BLOs, SVEEP Members, Campus ambassadors of the Margherita college and other officials and staff of administration. Shri. Ahom thanked everyone for attending the meeting and hoped that the objective behind the meeting will be fulfilled.