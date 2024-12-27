An elderly shopkeeper is fighting for her life at Assam Medical College and Hospital after being stabbed by masked assailants in Lahowal, Dibrugarh on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Keshlata Hazarika was returning home after closing her shop when attacker ambushed her, inflicting severe stab wounds before fleeing with her money bag.

The attack occurred in a relatively quiet neighbourhood, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The investigation into the attack is underway and police are hopeful of the incident being recorded in CCTV footage.

Further details awaited.