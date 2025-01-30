The Assam State Election Commission has announced the schedule for updating the Electoral Roll for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), in line with the recent revision of the corresponding Legislative Assembly Constituencies' electoral roll by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Key Dates for RHAC Electoral Roll Update:

📌 Draft Electoral Roll Publication: February 7, 2025

📌 Last Date for Filing Claims & Objections: February 21, 2025

📌 Last Date for Disposal of Claims & Objections: February 28, 2025

📌 Final Electoral Roll Publication: March 2, 2025



Also Read: Assam to launch helpline number amidst medicine shortage in hospitals

The revision process follows Rule 16 of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2005, as per Government Order No. E-582139/176 dated 25/01/2025.

The names of District Election Officers, Returning Officers, Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) will remain the same as in the 2024 electoral roll revision.

However, in case of urgency, Deputy Commissioners are authorized to appoint or replace ERO/AERO without prior approval, subject to ex-post-facto approval by the State Election Commissioner.

This update is a crucial step in ensuring free, fair, and updated voter records for the upcoming RHAC elections.