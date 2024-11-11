In a step towards advancing humane practices in elephant management, two mahouts from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) have set a precedent by participating in an international workshop on positive reinforcement techniques for captive elephants. The event was hosted at the renowned National Elephant Institute in Lampang, Thailand, from November 6-8, 2024.

This milestone marked the first time that mahouts from the famed Kaziranga region attended such a global platform, highlighting the park's commitment to integrating innovative, compassionate training methodologies. The workshop, aptly named the ‘Gentle Training Workshop,’ was spearheaded by the Human-Elephant Learning Programs Foundation (H-ELP) and saw the presence of participants from countries including Nepal, Laos PDR, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Representing KNPTR were two experienced mahouts: Kasim Ali from the Kaziranga Range and Sanjeev Pegu from the Agaratoli Range.

The workshop was designed to promote the well-being of captive elephants by incorporating positive reinforcement training—a method that prioritizes rewarding desirable behavior over punitive measures. Esteemed experts such as Dr. Andrew McLean and Dr. Portland Jones from H-ELP, alongside Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury from the Wildlife Trust of India, led the comprehensive sessions. This scientifically endorsed approach fosters trust between elephants and their handlers, minimizes stress, and encourages better mental and physical health for the animals.

Positive reinforcement, which contrasts with more traditional techniques focusing on punishment, promises substantial benefits. By introducing rewards to encourage specific behaviors, the method ensures a more harmonious and less fearful interaction between elephants and their mahouts.

Assam's Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, expressed his enthusiasm for this progressive step, remarking, "I am delighted to learn that Mahouts from Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve attended an international training in Thailand on positive reinforcement techniques for captive elephant management. Under the visionary leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, our government is committed to adapting the latest techniques in scientific means of wildlife conservation in the state."