A massive eviction drive is being carried out in 1200 bighas (nearly 397 acres) of land by Nagaon district administration on December 19.

The Nagaon district administration's eviction drive has been going on since morning in Batadrava.

It is learnt that the eviction drive will be carried out in different areas of Batadrava today.

The eviction drive will be carried out in large areas like Hai Dubi, Jamai Basti, Shanti Jan Bazar etc.

A large number of administration personnel and a large contingent of police have been deployed. Till now, peaceful eviction drives are underway.

According to reports, the eviction will take place on approximately 1,200 bighas of land in various villages within the Dhing revenue circle.

The administration has publicly announced the eviction drive and has asked the residents to leave the area after collecting their belongings.

As a precaution, the state government has directed the nearby Morigaon district administration to be on high alert in order to assist in the eviction drive.

The Batadrava Than Management Committee has applauded the aforementioned eviction drive.

According to reports, there is an outcry among the residents of the area following the announcement of the eviction drive.

According to district administration officials, around 1,000 alleged encroacher families received notices in October asking them to clear the land.

According to another source, the civil administration and police have been taking all necessary steps to ensure that the eviction drive is carried out smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

Satya Raj Hazarika, DIG of Assam Police's Central Range, is in charge of the operation along with members of the civil service.

On September 12, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assam Assembly that since the BJP-led administration took office for a second time in May of last year, 4,449 families had been forcibly removed from their homes across the state due to alleged encroachment.

Sarma had claimed that no inquiry was made by the government into the citizenship of evicted families to see if they were Indian citizens or foreigners.

In addition, he claimed that the government was "not aware" of whether the families who had encroached on government property had become homeless as a result of erosion, a claim that the majority of such victims frequently make.

According to the chief minister, the right to property is not a fundamental right and that rights like "Shelter over Head" are only available for occupations that are legitimate.

Also read : Assam : Nagaon district administration all set to carry out an eviction drive in Batadrava