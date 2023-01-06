Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 6, 2023, asserted that the eviction drive will continue in the Goalpara reserve forest area.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This government will be with the law of the land...we don't want vote, hence it is better to stay with the law."

Further, the chief minister claimed that he has asked the MLAs of the Goalpara district to find a middle way so that the people could be reallocated as the forest land will have to be protected from being encroached.

"They will have to discuss the matter with the administration and the high court to find out a way to save the people...without thinking of an alternative if the legislators walk up to the high court it would not help any people from the eviction drive," he added.

Also Read: Assam: Evictions will stop if President’s order says there will be no contempt of court: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that no rubber cultivation should be carried out in the forest reserve areas.

"People of Goalpara have planted sal or Sagwan (Teak) tree, there are many ways of income but not at the cost of forest reserve," he added.

Earlier Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would stop the eviction process in Assam given the President of India’s intervention.

Reacting to Badruddin Ajmal's letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to stop the eviction, CM Sarma said that eviction takes place in Assam complying with the high court’s order.

“We only follow the high court and Supreme court’s order while carrying out the eviction process in Assam. It is only the high court that directs us to clear forest land and others. If the President can interfere in it I have no problem with that. Even I don’t like the eviction process,” he said.

Sarma further said that the high court has ordered Assam Government to carry out the eviction in Goalpara forest land and that if the President intervenes in the process he has no problem with it.