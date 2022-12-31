Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to the media said that the state government would stop the eviction process in Assam given the President of India’s intervention.

Reacting to Badruddin Ajmal's letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention to stop the eviction, CM Sarma said that eviction takes place in Assam complying with the high court’s order.

“We only follow the high court and Supreme court’s order while carrying out the eviction process in Assam. It is only the high court that directs us to clear forest land and others. If the President can interfere in it I have no problem with that. Even I don’t like the eviction process,” he said.

Sarma further said that the high court has ordered Assam Government to carry out the eviction in Goalpara forest land and that if the President intervenes in the process he has no problem with it.

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“Even I don’t like carrying out the eviction. Now that I am in the position of Chief Minister of Assam and I see encroachment in VGRs, PGRs, in satra lands I have to carry out the eviction. Now if President’s intervention can ensure no contempt of court, eviction will be stopped,” he added.

The Chief Minister earlier had said that eviction is a continuous process in Assam. On December 26, the state government carried out an eviction drive on the encroached land at Kanara Satra in Barpeta.

The circle officer had said that some of the evicted encroached upon over 80 bighas of Satra land at the spot where the eviction took place.

Reacting to the incident Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali protested against the eviction process. He didn’t comply with the authorities to move away from the spot even after repeated requests from authorities. Later police had to take him away from the area and detained him at Barpeta police station.

Ali had complained that without prior notice to the people and rehabilitation process eviction was carried out and called the such move an act against humanity.