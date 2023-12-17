Former women militants in Assam's Udalguri district are swapping guns for a new trade—producing sanitary pads. The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration is spearheading the training program, anticipating the commencement of commercial production soon.

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of BTR, emphasized the significance of rehabilitating former militants. "Rehabilitation of former militants is very important. We have tried to find out their areas of interest and expertise, and then train and engage them accordingly," he stated during a press conference on Saturday.

In addition to financial assistance from the central and state governments, the BTR is actively assisting surrendered militants in finding employment. The flagship program, named 'Fin Rwdwmkhang' (Mission Blossom Again), aims to establish 30 cooperatives, involving predominantly former militants. Of these, 21 cooperatives have already been formed, and eight have received scheme sanctions.

Binual Warry, General Secretary of the governing body, shared details of the mission, revealing plans for rice mills, a dairy processing unit, a stevia processing unit, and an all-women cooperative producing sanitary pads. The latter, located in Udalguri, is expected to begin production within the next couple of months.

"All products under this Mission will be sold under the brand 'Rwdwm' (bud)," Warry added.

During the press conference marking three years in office, Boro highlighted the administration's commitment to peace and harmony. "We are glad to say there have been no major incidents of violence, bandhs, or communal conflicts in BTR in the last three years. Peace has been restored, and people no longer live in fear," he declared.

Addressing historical misunderstandings between Bodos and non-Bodos in the region, Boro outlined initiatives to foster unity. "We have launched a 'Happiness Mission,' through which youths and community leaders are being trained to intervene in case of any problem between different communities," he explained. "I am also meeting representatives of different communities residing in BTR and working on resolving all differences," Boro added.