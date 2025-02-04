A re-union rally for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) was organized on February 4, 2025, at Nagopara, Boko, Kamrup (Assam), providing a unified platform to address issues related to pensions, banking, and documentation. The event witnessed the participation of 126 Ex-Servicemen, including a visually impaired veteran, 86 widows, and 104 wives and dependents of ESM.

The rally was presided over by Brig Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd.), Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance were Col Padmalochan Barman (Retd.), Welfare Officer, Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Kamrup (M), and his staff as hosts. The event was graced by Shri Aziruddin Ahmed, representative of the BDO, Boko Circle, and Smt. Pushpalata Boro, wife of Late Sub Dadhi Ram Boro, a 1971 War Veteran. Presidents and Secretaries of the Mandira and Chhaygaon ESM Associations were also present.

Col. Barman emphasized critical welfare and resettlement initiatives, including:

Rehabilitation and resettlement schemes for Ex-Servicemen.

Welfare programs by the Kendriya Sainik Board and Rajya Sainik Board, Assam.

Government of Assam’s welfare schemes.

Updates on SPARSH and pension-related grievance redressal mechanisms.

ECHS facilities and medical benefits.

Reservation policies for Medical, Dental, and Engineering Colleges.

2% reservation for Ex-Servicemen in Group A, B, C, and D posts in Assam Government recruitment.



Additionally, he informed attendees about the upcoming Job Fair on February 7 at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Army Camp, HQ 51 Sub Area, and the Governor Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana, a sensitization initiative led by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam.



Brig Choudhury acknowledged the veterans and their families for their selfless service to the nation. He urged them to remain actively involved in social and nation-building activities while ensuring timely resolution of their concerns. He reaffirmed the Rajya Sainik Board’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and well-being.

As a mark of appreciation, Veer Naris, orphans, disabled dependents, and distinguished veterans were felicitated, recognizing their invaluable sacrifices and contributions.

The rally fostered a spirit of camaraderie and support, serving as a crucial platform to address the concerns of the Ex-Servicemen community while reinforcing initiatives aimed at their welfare, empowerment, and integration into society.