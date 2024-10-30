In a move against illicit liquor operations, the Excise Department launched a major crackdown in Rangapara, Sonitpur, targeting illegal distilleries that have long plagued the area.

Led by Inspector Madhurya Talukdar and Deputy Inspector Jayanta Choudhury, the operation took place across three major hotspots known for high volumes of unlicensed liquor production. The raid resulted in the dismantling of multiple distilleries, which authorities believe have severely impacted the region’s social and educational environment, reportedly pushing several families into hardship.

During the meticulously planned raid, officials seized 10 illegal brewing machines, 32 large containers, and approximately 5,000 kilograms of fermented raw materials, all of which were destroyed on-site. Additionally, 370 liters of illicit liquor were rendered unusable. The operation targeted key villages, including Nahorani Grant and Upor Kasari, where residents had repeatedly voiced concerns about the illegal industry’s disruptive influence on community life.

Inspector Talukdar emphasized that the fight against illegal liquor production in Rongapara is far from over, with further actions planned in the coming days. “Our mission is to protect the community from the detrimental effects of this illicit trade and restore the social fabric of Rongapara,” he stated, highlighting the department's commitment to long-term vigilance.

This intensified campaign comes in response to rising concerns following a tragic incident in the Shalmara Tea Estate of Golaghat, where the consumption of toxic liquor claimed over a hundred lives. Despite such warnings, authorities continue to encounter pockets of resistance, as some individuals remain undeterred by the risks. The Excise Department, however, is determined to curb the illegal trade and prevent further tragedies through sustained and coordinated actions.