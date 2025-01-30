The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has arrested Assam Excise Department Secretary, ACS Indreswar Kalita, following raids at his residence in Guwahati. The operation was conducted in connection with a complaint alleging possession of disproportionate assets.





According to sources, vigilance officials carried out a search at Kalita’s flat in Nirvana Apartment, located in Sundarpur. The senior bureaucrat has been accused of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.





The raid was initiated based on complaint number 2/24, registered with the CM’s Vigilance Cell. Investigators have reportedly uncovered multiple assets linked to Kalita, including land holdings in prime locations such as Beltola and Bhetapara.





Following his arrest, Kalita was taken for a medical examination before being lodged at Panbazar police station. Further investigation into the case is underway.





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