The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has turned tragic for several families from Assam, with three individuals reported missing and at least one confirmed dead following a deadly stampede. The incident occurred around 2 AM on Mauni Amavasya, when millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip, leading to chaos and casualties.

Among the deceased is Niti Ranjan Pal, a prominent businessman from Hailakandi district, whose loss has deeply impacted his community. The Assam government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his grieving family.

Several others from Assam remain missing. Leela Devi from Borhapjan in Tinsukia district was last seen heading towards the 'Amrit Snan' bathing ritual. Another woman, Jasana Dev from Tinsukia, got separated from her relatives on January 28. Meanwhile, Manju Devi Agarwal from Biswanath Chariali has been missing since January 29 at around 2:30 PM. Families of the missing individuals have issued urgent appeals for information, and anyone with details can contact 8472900833 or 9435562222.

The tragedy has sparked criticism, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demanding a thorough investigation into the stampede. He cited poor crowd management and negligence as key factors and called for stronger safety measures at large-scale religious events.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, continues under intense scrutiny, as authorities work to locate missing individuals and enhance security to prevent further incidents.