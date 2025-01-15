Five suspected peddlers have been arrested and contraband worth over Rs 3 crore seized in separate operations in Assam’s Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

One operation was conducted at Silchar Bypass and the other at Sonai, he said.

“Carrying forward our anti-narcotics ops, @cacharpolice carried out 2 operations,” Sarma posted on X.



Also Read: Guwahati: Youth murdered during Bihu celebrations in Kahilipara, police launch probe

During the operation at Silchar Bypass, two persons were arrested with 88 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakh, he said.

In the other operation in Sonai, three persons were held and 9,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore were recovered from them.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.