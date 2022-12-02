As many as 5 person including a 12-year-old child were killed in an explosion that took place at a brick kilns in Cachar district. 7 other workers were also injured and were rushed to hospital immediately.

The incident took place at Kalain area, about 29 km from Silchar town.Police said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

As soon as the explosion took place, locals rushed to the spot and engaged themselves in the rescue operation. Fire fighters also reached the spot and doused the flames.

Accidents in industrial places are on the rise in northeastern state. On December 2, the body of the last missing person in the stone quarry collapse in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district was found. It took authorities 18 days to retrieve the body.

The incident occurred on 14 November when 13 people were working on the site and the stone quarry collapsed. Twelve laborers went missing in the incident while one managed to escape unhurt. Within a week 11 bodies were found while the 12th body took 18 days.